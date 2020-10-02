Round-up: Lampard to make key decisions, Fulham injury blow, QPR deals close

Christian Pulisic is in Chelsea’s squad for the derby against Crystal Palace but Hakim Ziyech is not yet ready to return.

Pulisic is not fit enough to start Saturday’s game but is back in training after a hamstring problem and could play some part against the Eagles.







Ziyech, meanwhile, is still recovering from a knee injury he picked up during a pre-season friendly against Brighton.

Lampard to decide on fringe players

Lampard says decisions will soon be made on the futures of his fringe players.

He was asked at a press conference on Friday about speculation surrounding Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Fikayo Tomori.

All three could leave on loan before the transfer window closes on Monday.

Lampard said: “With every player in the squad, if it’s a loan, you have to consider what’s best for the player and the club.

“With those three players I would always take those things into consideration.

“I have a good relationship with them all and speak honestly with them. It’s one we’ll approach player by player over the next few days.”

Lampard plays down Alonso ‘row’

Lampard has refused to confirm or deny he was involved in a heated exchange with Marcos Alonso during the recent draw at West Brom.

Lampard’s side came back from three down to draw 3-3 at The Hawthorns, where Alonso was substituted at the interval after an appalling first-half display.

Asked about reports of a dressing-room row between the pair, Lampard did not deny it had taken place.

He said: “I’m not going to disclose what goes on in the dressing room. I think that would be wrong.

“It was a game we were disappointed to be 3-0 down at half-time in. I had to make changes.

“All I ask from all the players is that whatever, for good or for bad, that the players stick together in every moment because that’s the only thing that brings a successful group.

“That’s as much as I’ve got to say on it.”

Russell makes loan move

Midfielder Jon Russell has joined League One side Accrington Stanley on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old has come through the ranks at Chelsea from the under-7 age group and signed his first professional at Stamford Bridge in October 2017.

Injured Tete to see specialist

Fulham have called in a specialist to treat a tear in Kenny Tete’s calf.

The right-back suffered the injury in the 3-0 home defeat to Aston Villa on Monday and has been ruled out for the visit to Wolves on Sunday.

Mario Lemina will also be absent, with a knock, while fellow midfielder Harrison Reed was described as “touch and go” by boss Scott Parker.

Futures of Fulham duo still unclear

Time is running out for Fulham to offload Stefan Johansen and Jean Michael Seri before the transfer window shuts on Monday.

Parker says he’s had ‘no conversations’ with the club’s hierarchy about the pair, which suggests prospective suitors are dragging their heels.

“I’ve not had any conversations with anyone in the club regarding those players, but while the transfer window is open there’s always a chance you’ll lose players, just as much as bringing them in,” he said.

Raya signs Brentford deal

David Raya has committed his future to Brentford by signing a new contract.

The Spanish goalkeeper, who was wanted by Arsenal last month, has agreed a new deal which runs through to the summer of 2024.

Osayi-Samuel close to agreeing contract

Bright Osayi-Samuel appears to be close to agreeing a new contract with QPR.

The winger’s current contract expires next summer and he has rejected previous offers of a new deal.

He has been linked with several clubs but so far the only firm offer has been from Club Brugge.

Crystal Palace considered matching that £4.7m bid but decided against doing so.

Contract talks with Osayi-Samuel resumed after he turned down the move to Belgium.

There has been steady progress during negotiations and for some time QPR have been increasingly hopeful that Osayi-Samuel would put pen to paper.

‘Everyone wins’ if Osayi-Samuel signs new deal

Rangers have been eager to point out that Ebere Eze signing a long-term contract proved to be no barrier to a Premier League move – he recently joined Crystal Palace.

And it now seems likely that Osayi-Samuel will agree to re-sign.

Adomah set for QPR move

Albert Adomah has moved a step closer to joining QPR.

West London Sport revealed this week that Adomah, a Rangers fan, was seeking a financial settlement to leave Nottingham Forest, which would pave the way for him to join the R’s on a permanent deal.

And Adomah has now parted ways with Forest, where his contract was due to expire next summer.

It sets up a return to west London for the former Harrow Borough winger, who will turn 33 in November.

QPR want to bring in at least one winger and are interested in Andre Green, who is a free agent after recently leaving Aston Villa, but Adomah is the priority.

Discussions have also been held about a potential deal to sign former Arsenal youngster Chris Willock, who is keen to return to England from Benfica,

Willock remains a possible option but reports in Portugal suggesting a deal has been agreed for him to join the R’s are wide of the mark.

QPR ready to let keeper go on loan

QPR are looking to send Joe Lumley or Liam Kelly out on loan.

Clubs have been made aware of the potential availability of the two goalkeepers.

Neither were convincing last season and Seny Dieng has now been given a chance to establish himself.

Bonne completes QPR move

QPR have completed the signing of striker Macauley Bonne from Charlton for an undisclosed fee.

Bonne, who turns 25 later this month, has signed a three-year contract.

The deal was done after Rangers submitted an improved offer, having had a previous bid for him rejected.

Benyu among three Wealdstone signings

Wealdstone have agreed the signings of Kundai Benyu, Charlie Wakefield and Alex Dyer.

Full-back and winger Wakefield has joined the club having last played for Coventry City and is available for selection for tomorrow’s National League opener against Chesterfield.

He started his career at Chelsea and has been capped at England Under-17 level.

The club are still waiting on international clearance for midfielder Dyer, who had a spell with the Stones back in 2013 and last played for Al-Tadamon SC in Kuwait.

Benyu is also waiting on international clearance to finalise his move from Scottish giants Celtic.

