QPR will this morning submit an improved offer for Macauley Bonne and are also keen to bring in winger Andre Green.

Charlton rejected a previous bid for striker Bonne and insisted he is not for sale.







But Rangers are hoping a deal can be agreed for the 24-year-old, who scored 11 goals last season.

Green, 22, is a free agent, having recently left Aston Villa.

He has held talks with a number of Championship clubs.