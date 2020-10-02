QPR ready to let keeper leave on loan

QPR are looking to send Joe Lumley or Liam Kelly out on loan.

Clubs have been made aware of the potential availability of the two goalkeepers.







Neither were convincing last season and Seny Dieng has now been given a chance to establish himself.

Dieng, who spent last season on loan at Doncaster and recently signed a new contract, enjoyed a solid Rangers debut in Saturday’s draw with Middlesbrough.

He has leapfrogged Kelly, who has three years remaining on his QPR contract.

Lumley’s future is in some doubt as his contract expires next year and he has lost his place after a series of poor performances.

It leaves QPR facing an awkward choice between giving a contract to a keeper who might not regain his first-team spot, and averting the prospect of losing him on a free transfer next summer, possibly with his form having improved by then.

Talks have taken place about a new deal for the 25-year-old but Rangers have also been open to offers for him.

No offers have come in – although there was interest from Birmingham – and Lumley could now leave on loan instead.

Meanwhile, QPR are looking to tie up the signing of Albert Adomah on a permanent deal.







