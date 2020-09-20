Dieng aiming to be QPR’s number one

Seny Dieng hopes to establish himself as QPR’s first-choice keeper after signing a new deal with the club.

West London Sport revealed last month that Dieng, Conor Masterson, Osman Kakay and Dom Ball were all set to get new contracts. All four have now put pen to paper.







Dieng, 25, has signed a four-year contract.

He impressed on loan at Doncaster last season, having previously done well on loan at Dundee and Stevenage.

His aim now is to get regular first-team football with the R’s.

“Ultimately my goal is to play for QPR,” he told the club website.

“We’ve got healthy competition in the goalkeeping position and I’m fighting for my place.

“It’s a young team here but we’ve got a great team spirit and the club is going in the right direction.”







