QPR players set to be offered new contracts



QPR are set to offer new contracts to Conor Masterson, Osman Kakay and goalkeeper Seny Dieng.

The contracts of all three players are due to expire next year and Rangers are keen to cement their futures at Loftus Road.







Centre-back Masterson, 21, had no previous first-team experience when he was signed last summer after being released by Liverpool.

He made his debut in January and showed real potential in his 14 appearances for Mark Warburton’s side.

There were doubts over Kakay’s future prior to the recent run in the team which has prompted Rangers to line up discussions about a new deal.

Kakay, who turns 23 next month and has been on QPR’s books since the age of eight, played six times during the run-in to the season and appears to have done enough to secure an improved deal.

Dieng, 25, was signed in 2016 after being released by Swiss club Grasshoppers.

While Joe Lumley and Liam Kelly were competing for the keeper’s position at Rangers, Dieng impressed during a season on loan at Doncaster, having previously done well during loan spells at Dundee and Stevenage.

Lumley’s contract is also due to expire next year and he might be offered a new deal this summer.

There is an option to extend Ebere Eze’s deal, so he is effectively under contract until 2022.

The same applies to Charlie Owens, who has been sidelined with a knee injury since last August.

Meanwhile, QPR are hoping to agree deals to sign Jordan Hugill from West Ham and Luke Amos from Tottenham.







