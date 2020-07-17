QPR accept offer for Osayi-Samuel

QPR have accepted an offer from Club Brugge for Bright Osayi-Samuel.

West London Sport revealed in May that a bid from the Belgian outfit for Osayi-Samuel had been rejected.







However, negotiations resumed and Rangers have agreed to sell him in a deal worth around £4.7m.

QPR have refused to comment on the matter.

Osayi-Samuel has been told he is not included in the squad for Saturday’s game against Millwall.

The club recently took up an option to extend his contract, which was due to expire this summer, by a year.

Rangers hoped to tie him to a longer-term deal but have not persuaded him to re-sign.

