QPR accept offer for Osayi-Samuel
QPR have accepted an offer from Club Brugge for Bright Osayi-Samuel.
West London Sport revealed in May that a bid from the Belgian outfit for Osayi-Samuel had been rejected.
However, negotiations resumed and Rangers have agreed to sell him in a deal worth around £4.7m.
QPR have refused to comment on the matter.
Osayi-Samuel has been told he is not included in the squad for Saturday’s game against Millwall.
The club recently took up an option to extend his contract, which was due to expire this summer, by a year.
Rangers hoped to tie him to a longer-term deal but have not persuaded him to re-sign.
Less Ferdinand
17/07/2020 @ 6:37 pm
Well, Manning is apparently valued at 2 million which is crazy in itself, but do keep in mind we’ll probably sell for half of that. As for Eze, lucky if we see 6 million. We did nothing with the Austin, Smithies or Freeman fees, BOS will be no different, Club is being run into the ground.
Chris Hansell
17/07/2020 @ 5:30 pm
My 14 year old son text me to express how he feels and I think it sums up everyone’s view, I quote “I’m so depressed supporting this club”. Another in a long line of poor decisions. We already know that small transfer value will be squandered, and a talented young player will be gone for nothing. I’d rather the club kept him and let him go for free at the end of next season, that would have been a better use of the 4.7 million. Now let’s see what minuscule value they sell Manning and Eze for. QPR, explain yourself…but we know you can’t.
francis bowles
17/07/2020 @ 4:59 pm
So what’s are they supposed to do if he won’t sign another contract and he will leave for nothing next year?
With covid on top it’s a good deal.
Bobby90th
17/07/2020 @ 4:15 pm
Is this a joke? Can accept we’ve got no ambition and we’ll sell any decent player we have, but 4.7m? It’s lights out time!!!