QPR defender Angel Rangel faces up to nine months out with a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Rangel was carried off on a stretcher during this week’s 1-1 draw at Luton.







He is approaching the end of his contract and turns 38 in October.

Rangers say the issue of his future will not be addressed until after he has surgery next week.

Dr Imtiaz Ahmad, QPR’s head of medical services, told the club website: “This is desperately disappointing news for Angel.

“He will have the operation on Monday, which is being conducted by a leading foot and ankle specialist.

“Rehab for this type of injury can take between six to nine months.

“Angel was naturally disappointed when the injury was confirmed but he has come to grips with it very quickly and is OK within himself.”

Manager Mark Warburton added: “This is a devastating blow for Angel. He has been a great servant for the club and a fantastic mentor to our younger players.

“Dr Ahmad has made sure that one of the best specialists in the country, if not Europe, will be conducting the surgery so he is in the very best hands.

“It wouldn’t be right to make any further comment regarding Angel’s future until after the surgery has been completed.”

Rangel joined QPR in the summer of 2018 after being released by Swansea City, where he spent 11 years.







