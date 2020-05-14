QPR reject bid for Osayi-Samuel

QPR have rejected a bid from Club Brugge for Bright Osayi-Samuel.

The Belgian outfit offered just over £3m for the winger, who has been outstanding this season.

The bid was promptly turned down and QPR remain in discussions with Osayi-Samuel over a new contract.

Options to extend the contracts of Osayi-Samuel and Ryan Manning by a year were recently taken up – both deals were due to expire this summer.

QPR are hoping to tie them to longer-term deals but expect interest this summer in the likes of Osayi-Samuel and Ebere Eze.

Eze’s deal expires next year but there is an option to extend it by 12 months, meaning he is effectively under contract until 2022.

Interest from other clubs in both Eze and Osayi-Samuel was fended off in the final days of the January transfer window.







