QPR are interested in French winger Axel Urie.

The 21-year-old is approaching the end of his contract at Ligue 2 club Guingamp.

He has been offered a new deal but several clubs have been monitoring him ahead of a possible move.

Rangers are among them and are interested in taking him to west London.

Urie was signed by Guingamp from Nimes last summer.

He is among a number of players QPR have identified as a possible signing for when the transfer window reopens.