QPR’s proposed new training ground in Cranford: some key facts



QPR appear to be close to an agreement with Imperial College to acquire the site of a proposed new training ground for the club.

Rangers recently called time on an attempt to build a new facility at Warren Farm.

It came amid yet another legal challenge to the project – and after Rangers became aware of a possible chance to acquire the site on Crane Lodge Road in Cranford.

Talks between the club and Imperial are now at a very advanced stage and an agreement is almost in place.

Here are the key details as things stand…

Heston Venue

It was previously owned by British Airways and is commonly still known as the Concorde Club despite being renamed Heston Venue when it was bought by Imperial.

QPR already have a presence at the site – the club’s academy teams are based there.

Imperial also own Rangers’ current training ground, at Harlington. Both facilities are close to Heathrow Airport.

When might the new training ground be ready?

Potentially fairly soon, but there are discussions with Imperial about extending the lease at Harlington, which is due to expire this summer.

The Heston site is much closer to being a viable training base than Warren Farm, which would have had to be completely redeveloped.

Nevertheless, it is expected to be a phased moved from Harlington to Heston, with Portakabins likely to initially be used at the new training ground. The pitches there are also likely to be relaid.

What about the academy?

It remains QPR’s intention for a new training ground to house the academy as well as senior players. Academy teams are already based on the site, which has been used by Rangers since 2013.







