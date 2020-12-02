QPR confirm purchase of Heston training ground site

QPR have confirmed they have completed their acquisition of the Heston site which will become the club’s new training ground.

Contracts were exchanged in July with Imperial College, who owned the sports ground on Crane Lodge Road.









West London Sport revealed on Wednesday morning that the deal had been formally completed.

West London Sport also revealed in May that Rangers were abandoning their proposed building of a training ground at Warren Farm, then revealed the Heston site had been identified as an alternative, and later revealed a deal was close

The site was previously owned by British Airways and is commonly still known as the Concorde Club despite being renamed Heston Venue.

QPR already have a presence at the site – the club’s academy teams are based there.

Imperial own Rangers’ current training ground, at Harlington. Both facilities are close to Heathrow Airport.

The plan is for the first-team squad to begin using the new training ground once new pitches have been laid there – potentially by the start of the season after next.

Portakabins are then likely to be used at Heston as QPR begin using it as a base while upgrading the facility, which is 27 acres – more than double the size of the training ground at Harlington.

QPR sought a deal with Imperial to acquire the Heston facility after the Warren Farm proposals were scuppered by a series of objections from local residents.

The deal comes almost nine years after West London Sport revealed that Warren Farm had been identified as Rangers’ first choice site.

QPR chief executive Lee Hoos told the club website: “This is significant news for the club and we are all delighted. A lot of work has gone on behind the scenes.

“It is a fantastic site and we are now working on the development of a first-class training complex for our first team, Under-23s and academy.

“At this moment we are not in a position to give a timeframe on when the first team will move across from Harlington but the site is already used by our Under-23s and academy.

"Our shareholders' investment in the club's future at a time of unprecedented economic challenges is a further demonstration of their commitment to the long-term growth of QPR."








