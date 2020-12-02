QPR complete acquisition of Heston site for new training ground

QPR have completed their acquisition of the Heston site which will become the club’s new training ground.

Contracts were exchanged in July with Imperial College, who owned the sports ground on Crane Lodge Road.









The deal has now been formally completed.

The site was previously owned by British Airways and is commonly still known as the Concorde Club despite being renamed Heston Venue.

QPR already have a presence at the site – the club’s academy teams are based there.

Imperial own Rangers’ current training ground, at Harlington. Both facilities are close to Heathrow Airport.

The plan is for the first-team squad to begin using the new training ground once new pitches have been laid there – potentially by the start of the season after next.

Portakabins are then likely to be used at Heston as QPR begin using it as a base while upgrading the facility, which is 27 acres – more than double the size of the training ground at Harlington.

QPR sought a deal with Imperial to acquire the Heston site after attempts to build a new training ground at Warren Farm were scuppered by a series of objections from local residents.

The deal comes almost nine years after Warren Farm was identified as Rangers’ first choice.







