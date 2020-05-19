

QPR appear to be close to an agreement with Imperial College to acquire the site of a proposed new training ground for the club.

Rangers recently called time on an attempt to build a new facility at Warren Farm.

It came amid yet another legal challenge to the project – and after Rangers became aware of a possible chance to acquire the site on Crane Lodge Road in Cranford.

It was previously owned by British Airways and is commonly still known as the Concorde Club despite being renamed Heston Venue when it was bought by Imperial.

QPR already have a presence at the site – the club’s academy teams are based there.

Imperial also own Rangers’ current training ground, at Harlington. Both facilities are close to Heathrow Airport.

Talks between the club and Imperial are now at a very advanced stage and an agreement is almost in place.

QPR have refused to comment on the matter.







