QPR say they are “absolutely appalled” by plans to restart the Championship season later this month and “vehemently opposed” to the idea.

The EFL announced on Sunday evening that 20 June had been set as a provisional date for matches to resume.

Football was suspended on 13 March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rangers’ last match was a 3-1 win at Preston six days earlier.

QPR chief executive Lee Hoos believes the proposed return date is too soon given that players only recently returned to non-contact training.

“I am absolutely stunned by this announcement, as is our director of football Les Ferdinand and our manager Mark Warburton,” Hoos told the club website.

QPR ‘not a lone voice’

“Incredibly, there has been absolutely no consultation with individual clubs nor with the Championship doctors’ working group by the divisional representatives – or anyone else in the Football League – regarding this matter.

“On top of that, we were only made aware of the statement 40 minutes before it was made public.

“Having spoken with Les and Mark, they share my views. We are vehemently opposed to this schedule.

“The players haven’t even returned to full-contact training at this moment and yet they are now expected to be in a position to play at a competitive level in just three weeks’ time.



“I have made our feelings known to the EFL and, having spoken with a number of CEOs at other Championship clubs, I am not a lone voice on this matter. We are absolutely appalled.”

The win at Preston extended QPR’s unbeaten run to six matches and took them to within six points of the play-off places with nine matches of the season left to play.

Rangers’ next game is scheduled to be at home to Barnsley.







