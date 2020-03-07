Preston 1 QPR 3

Superb goals by Ryan Manning and Ebere Eze gave 10-man QPR a stunning win.

Grant Hall equalised with a far-post header from Eze’s free-kick just after the hour mark.

It cancelled out a 19th-minute penalty by Daniel Johnson, who scored from the spot after Darnell Fisher was clumsily fouled in the area by Marc Pugh.

Rangers seemed to be up against it when Geoff Cameron was sent off in the 67th minute after a reckless challenge on Fisher earned him a second yellow card.

But Manning cut in from the right and sent a glorious left-footed strike into the far corner of the net.

And Eze sealed the victory – QPR’s first at Deepdale for 40 years – with six minutes remaining.

As Preston pushed forward in search of an equaliser, Rangers broke forward and Eze brilliantly curled a shot into the far corner.

Warburton’s changes pay off

A Rangers win looked highly unlikely after a first half in which they made no impact at all.

Preston dominated and Sean Maguire almost put them ahead when his shot hit the post.

North End eventually took the lead courtesy of Pugh’s daft foul – keeper Liam Kelly got a hand to Johnson’s penalty but was unable to keep it out.

It was a different story after Rangers boss Mark Warburton made changes at the interval.

Pugh, who had been poor, was replaced along with Dom Ball, with Ilias Chair and Luke Amos sent on and Bright Osayi-Samuel moved in from the wing to play alongside Jordan Hugill up front.

It had an effect and Rangers were much better in the second half, eventually getting their reward when Hall levelled.

Six points from sixth

It was the captain’s second goal in as many appearances and his fifth of the season.

Within six minutes, Maguire had hit the woodwork again – this time when his header from Fisher’s free-kick came off the bar – and Cameron had been dismissed.

However, Warburton’s injection of youth at half-time meant exuberant Rangers looked anything but a team a man short.

They passed the ball around beautifully and scored two goals of real quality to clinch a win which moved them up to 12th in the Championship table.

Rangers have reached the all-important 50-point mark, are just six points away from the play-off places, and are now unbeaten in six matches.

Game of two halves for Manning

Warburton’s double substitution changed the course of the game – and Manning’s afternoon.

Manning endured a terrible first half in which he was given a torrid time by Tom Barkhuizen on the flank.

The Irishman was transformed after the restart, though, and his goal stunned the home fans before the imperius Eze netted his 12th goal of the season.

QPR: Kelly, Rangel, Hall, Barbet, Manning, Ball (Amos 45), Cameron, Osayi-Samuel, Pugh (Chair 45), Eze, Hugill.

Subs not used: Lumley, Kane, Clarke, Oteh, Shodipo.







