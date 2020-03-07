Preston v QPR player ratings
Ten-man QPR pulled off a stunning 3-1 win at Preston. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.
Liam Kelly: 6
Solid. Unlucky not to save Preston’s goal when he got a hand to Daniel Johnson’s penalty. Was really well protected by his defence, especially after the sending-off of Geoff Cameron.
Angel Rangel: 8
Great stuff from the veteran defender. Competed brilliantly and constantly talked his team-mates through tough periods of the game.
Grant Hall: 7
Scored the all-important equaliser and his overall display was very good.
Yoann Barbet: 7
Kept his cool under pressure in the first half and was impressive in the second as Rangers built from the back.
Ryan Manning: 8
A real game of two halves for Manning, who was given major problems by Tom Barkhuizen before a half-time reshuffle by boss Mark Warburton. It was a different story after the break as Manning was influential getting forward from left-back and scored a great goal.
Dom Ball: 6
The in-form midfielder worked hard – and needed to – in the first half but was sacrificed for the more attack-minded Luke Amos at the interval.
Geoff Cameron: 5
Was required to battle well in midfield and did so – but overstepped the mark when his tackle on Darnell Fisher earned him a second yellow card and left Rangers down to 10 men after 67 minutes.
Bright Osayi-Samuel: 7
Struggled in the first half but played a key role in the second after being moved inside to support Jordan Hugill. His pace through middle bothered Preston before he went back out side after Cameron’s dismissal.
Marc Pugh: 5
Replaced at the break after a dismal first half. Gave away a penalty with a clumsy foul, offered nothing going forward and was consistently guilty of failing to track back as Preston attacked at will.
Ebere Eze: 8
Just brilliant. Delivered the free-kick which led the Hall’s equaliser and sealed the win with a cracking goal. In between there were many moments of trademark skill, including when he embarrassed Fisher with a moment of pure class.
Jordan Hugill: 7
A tough shift against his former club, but worked hard. Isolated in the first half but linked play nicely as Rangers came on strong in the second half.
Luke Amos: 7
Made a big difference in midfield after being brought on at half-time. Energetic and won several challenges.
Ilias Chair: 7
Also made an impact, helping transform Rangers after they had been poor in the first half.