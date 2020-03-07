QPR boss Mark Warburton praised his players after a remarkable second-half turnaround saw them come from behind to win 3-1 at Preston.

With his team one down and struggling, Warburton made radical changes at the interval.





Marc Pugh and Dominic Ball were replaced by Ilias Chair and Luke Amos, while Bright Osayi-Samuel was moved into a central position.

The visitors were inspired after the restart – even after going down to 10 men when Geoff Cameron was sent off on 67 minutes.

Superb goals by Ryan Manning and Ebere Eze clinched QPR’s first win at Deepdale for 40 years.

Warburton said: “We were really poor in the first half and in truth it was a blessing we were only one down.

“We didn’t force a save and didn’t look like creating a chance. We had to come out and change our shape.

“We made two changes and we could have made seven. It’s tough on Pughy and Dom Ball, who have been outstanding.

“But we came out in the second half and you saw the result. What a reaction from the players. What a response.”

QPR 12th – and safe

The win took Rangers up to 12th in the table and to the all-important 50-point mark.

They are unbeaten in six matches and now just six points away from the play-off places.

“We were on the front foot and scored three wonderful goals, so I think we fully deserved the three points,” Warburton said.







