Ferdinand: QPR tracking potential new signings

Les Ferdinand has told Sky Sports News that QPR are continuing to identify potential new signings.

Rangers’ Harlington training ground has been closed because of the coronavirus outbreak and all club staff have been working from home.





There is uncertainty over whether the season will be completed – matches have been suspended until at least 30 April – or whether the summer transfer window will open in June as scheduled.

Rangers director of football Ferdinand says he and the club’s recruitment department have been watching past footage of players identified as possible signings.

“That’s what myself and the scouting team have been doing,” he explained.

“Obviously there’s been no games, so we’ve not been able to go out and watch games.

“But we’re on the computers just looking at players being sent to us for when football gets back to normality – players that perhaps we’ll look at for the summer.”

QPR star Eze backed for England call

Ferdinand also told Sky he believes Ebere Eze could earn an England call-up if he maintains his outstanding form.

Eze has impressed for Rangers, who expect the England Under-21 international to attract interest from Premier League clubs this summer.

An approach from Crystal Palace towards the end of January’s transfer window was rejected.

But it seems a question of when rather than if Eze will move on.

Ferdinand said: “A lot of the time you need to be in the Premier League (to play for England) to be recognised.

“But he has shown the kind of form and, if he continues to develop in the way he is developing and keeps showing the type of football he has been playing, he is certainly going to put himself in the frame.

“People are going to start talking about him playing for England.

“He came through and we have got a few others at the club too.

“Bright Osayi-Samuel is doing extremely well, as is Ryan Manning at left-back – he’s not English but he is in the Ireland set-up.

“We have got a few young players coming through the system now who we are really excited about.”







