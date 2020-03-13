QPR defender Conor Masterson is back in training after recovering from a knee problem.

Masterson suffered the injury during Rangers’ recent 2-2 draw at home to Birmingham City.

He was trying to prevent Scott Hogan’s first goal of the game.

Masterson was unable to stop the ball crossing the line and was hurt while chopping down Hogan in an attempt to prevent him getting a finishing touch.

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international completed that game but his injury meant he was not in the QPR squad for the recent win against Preston.

However, Masterson responded well to treatment and would have been in contention for this weekend’s game at home to Barnsley had the fixture not been called off.

Premier League and English Football League matches have been halted until at least next month because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Both governing bodies decided that matches will be postponed until 3 April, when the situation will be reviewed.

In a statement, the EFL said: “This decision has not been taken lightly, but the EFL must prioritise the health and well-being of players, staff and supporters while also acknowledging the government’s national efforts in tackling this outbreak.”

