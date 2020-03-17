QPR have completed the signing of Danish forward Marco Ramkilde.

West London Sport revealed last week that Rangers were going to sign Ramkilde, who has been on trial with the club.

The 21-year-old has signed an 18-month contract and will initially play for QPR’s development side.

“On the first day of my trial at QPR, it felt like the perfect match,” he told the club website.

“I know this is a club with a lot of history and it is a great opportunity for me. I am looking forward to showing what I can do.

“I want to develop – I know that I am not quite ready yet – but with the help of the staff here hopefully I can progress and help the club if I get my chance.”

New QPR signing: His background

Ramkilde previously played for his country at various age levels.

He was a free agent, having left Danish club AaB last year and subsequently recovered from a long-term ankle injury.

Ramkilde added: “I am quite quick when you consider my height and I like to think that I am good tactically and work well under pressure.

“I’m a good finisher with my feet and head and hopefully I can score some goals for QPR.”







