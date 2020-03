QPR are set to sign Danish forward Marco Ramkilde.

The 21-year-old, who will initially play for Rangers’ development side, has been on trial with the club.

Rangers have decided to offer him a contract and the deal is expected to be finalised soon.

Ramkilde is a free agent, having left Danish club Aab last year. He previously played for his country at various youth levels.

See also: Warburton hails players after QPR fightback