QPR have announced they have exchanged contracts to acquire a site in Cranford for a new training ground.

West London Sport revealed in May that Rangers were giving up on Warren Farm as a potential training ground and later revealed the club were looking to instead acquire the site on Crane Lodge Road.





It is more than eight-and-a-half years since West London Sport first revealed that QPR had identified the Warren Farm site as their preferred destination for a training ground.

And it is approaching six years since West London Sport revealed that QPR had scaled down their plans for the site, having considered scrapping the project altogether.





Their plans faced ongoing opposition from residents’ groups, which ultimately led to a change of direction.

Here’s a timeline of some of the key events during the long battle to build a new Rangers training base:

January 2012

West London Sport reveal that QPR want to build a new training ground on the site of the Warren Farm Sports Centre.

February 2012

Non-League Southall FC also express interest in building on the site, but it comes to nothing.

March 2012

QPR confirm they are looking to build a training ground at Warren Farm. Philip Beard, then the club’s chief executive, subsequently tells West London Sport Rangers are in “the final stages” of drawing up their proposal and want building work to commence “as fast as possible.”

April 2012

QPR submit plans to Ealing Council to build a training ground on the site – the plans are subsequently revised in light of objections from local residents.

April 2013

Planning permission is granted by Ealing Council – QPR’s intention is to begin work within months and for the new training ground to be open by late 2015.

January 2014

After plans are revised again following more objections, a development agreement is signed by Ealing Council and QPR, who at this stage believe the training ground will be ready in 2016.

July 2014

West London Sport reveal QPR are considering scrapping the Warren Farm project.

August 2014

Tony Fernandes confirms QPR are considering scrapping the project and tells West London Sport it is because of delays caused by a series of objections lodged by opponents.

October 2014

West London Sport reveal QPR are set to go ahead with Warren Farm project – but a cheaper, scaled-down version with significantly more modest plans than the original proposals.

May 2015

QPR submit a revised planning application.

September 2015

The revised plans are approved by Ealing Council – but local objections continue.

July 2016

An application for a footpath across the site of the proposed training ground, which would have scuppered QPR’s plans, is rejected by Ealing Council’s Regulatory Committee – but the Hanwell Community Forum seek a judicial review of the original decision to give planning permission for a training ground.

November 2016

The Save Warren Farm group launches a crowdfunding appeal to raise money for the legal challenge.

March 2017

High Court upholds Ealing Council’s decision to grant planning permission – but opponents take case to the Court of Appeal.

March 2018

Court of Appeal’s judicial review upholds Ealing Council’s decision. Objectors are given 28 days to appeal.

April 2018

West London Sport reveal appeal has been lodged. Confirming the news, QPR say they will not give up.

October 2018

West London Sport reveal a ‘permission to appeal’ application is expected be considered by Supreme Court Justices within weeks. They will either throw the latest appeal out, potentially paving the way for QPR to begin work, or grant a Supreme Court appeal, which would prolong the legal battle until at least late 2019.

November 2018

After the application for a Supreme Court appeal is rejected, QPR announce that all legal avenues have been exhausted and construction can begin.

April 2020

Hanwell Nature secure a further judicial review.

May 2020

West London Sport reveal the project has been halted and that a new potential site has been identified. QPR and Ealing Council later confirm the news. Rangers refuse to comment on where the new site is.

West London Sport subsequently reveal it is the site of the old Concorde Club in Cranford, where the club’s academy teams are already based.

West London Sport later reveal that an agreement between QPR and Imperial is close and a deal is almost in place.

July 2020

QPR announce they have exchanged contracts with Imperial







