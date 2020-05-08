

QPR are looking at a site in Cranford as a potential training ground.

The club this week called time on an attempt to build a new facility at Warren Farm.

It came amid yet another legal challenge to the project – and after Rangers became aware of a possible chance to acquire the site on Crane Lodge Road.

It was previously owned by British Airways and is commonly still known as the Concorde Club despite being renamed Heston Venue by the current owners, Imperial College.

QPR already have a presence at the site – the club’s academy teams are based there.

Imperial College also own Rangers’ current training ground, at Harlington. Both facilities are close to Heathrow Airport.

Confirming the end of the Warren Farm project earlier this week, club chief executive Lee Hoos said in a statement: “We are in advanced discussions regarding the freehold of another site which we decided to pursue when the opportunity to acquire the site came up.”

QPR have refused to comment on the location of the site.







