QPR’s proposed building of a training ground at Warren Farm has been halted.

It comes amid ongoing opposition to the project from residents’ groups – and with Rangers suggesting they have identified a possible alternative site for a new training base.

The club identified the site as their preferred destination for a new training ground almost eight-and-a-half years ago.

After a series of legal challenges, the matter appeared to be settled in QPR’s favour once and for all in November 2018, when the Supreme Court upheld Ealing Council’s decision to grant planning permission.

However, the Hanwell Nature group were last month granted permission to seek a further judicial review.

The latest legal challenge will not be defended by Ealing Council after QPR indicated they intend to press ahead with possible alternative options.

