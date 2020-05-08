Paddy Kenny has apologised for labelling QPR a “tinpot club” following his move from Loftus Road.

The former R’s goalkeeper made the comments shortly after leaving to join Leeds United in July 2012.

His departure was a hugely acrimonious one and Kenny angered many Rangers fans with the comment, which he posted on Twitter.

But Kenny, whose autobiography will be released later this year, has apologised and insisted he did not mean the comment.

Kenny, whose book is due to be published in November, called QPR fans “amazing” and said they were “brilliant” towards him.

He kept 24 clean sheets during Rangers’ 2010-11 promotion-winning season and was voted player of the year ahead of Adel Taarabt.

However, he fell out of favour following the sacking of manager Neil Warnock, who he also played under at Sheffield United, Leeds and Bury.

Warnock’s replacement, Mark Hughes, dropped Kenny and the former Republic of Ireland international subsequently joined Warnock at Leeds.

Kenny sent angry text messages to Hughes, co-owner Tony Fernandes and the then QPR technical director Mike Rigg.

And his “tinpot” comment harmed his reputation in the eyes of many Rangers fans.

“I honestly didn’t mean it,” Kenny insisted on Twitter.

Had loads of tweets asking me about why I called QPR a tin pot club after I left, just to clarify I didn’t mean it for one minute and I tweeted it out of anger after some fans were slagging my kids off with some horrible comments, I apologise for this and honestly didn’t mean it — Paddy Kenny (@paddykenny17) May 7, 2020

Yes but looking back I should have risen above it and it’s a handful of fans and I know 99.9% of qpr fans are amazing and was brilliant with me — Paddy Kenny (@paddykenny17) May 6, 2020







