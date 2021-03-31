QPR granted planning permission for training-ground redevelopment



QPR have confirmed they have been granted planning permission for the redevelopment of the Concorde Centre in Heston.

Permission is subject to a referral to the Secretary of State.







QPR Holdings Ltd completed the freehold acquisition of the 27-acre site in December 2020 for a new training ground.

“This is fantastic news for the club and is a decision which impacts the club’s short, medium and long-term future,” said QPR chief executive Lee Hoos.

“This is a massive step forward in our vision to provide the club with a training facility we can all be proud of.”







