Warburton suggests QPR will not look to sign striker

QPR boss Mark Warburton has indicated he will not look to bring in a striker during the January transfer window.

Warburton would like to add to his squad and Rangers are hoping to bring in a centre-back.







He has repeatedly expressed frustration at his team’s failure to take their chances in games this season.

But Warburton does not believe the answer is to bring in another forward.

Lyndon Dykes and Macauley Bonne were signed during the summer along with Charlie Kelman, who made his R’s debut in this week’s defeat against Bristol City.

Youngster Odi Alfa has also been part of the first-team squad for recent games.

Warburton said: “We’ve got young Charlie Kelman coming through, we’ve got Odi and ‘Macca’ and Lyndon as strikers.

“And the simple fact is that you can’t keep going out and buying players.

“You’ve got to work with what you’ve got and get some training time into them.

“The financial landscape is not allowing teams to go out and just get players. We have to be very prudent.”

Meanwhile, QPR hope Geoff Cameron will be fit to return to the squad for Saturday's game at Huddersfield.








