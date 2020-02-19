QPR trigger option to extend Osayi-Samuel and Manning contracts

QPR have taken up their options to extend the contracts of Bright Osayi-Samuel and Ryan Manning by a year.

West London Sport previously revealed that Rangers held options to extend both players’ contracts.





It meant that, despite speculation over their futures because they were seemingly in the final year of their current deals, the pair were effectively under contract until 2021.

Rangers have been looking to tie them to longer-term deals and West London Sport also previously revealed that both men had rejected offers from the club but that negotiations were continuing.

And the club have confirmed they have triggered options to extend their contracts and remain in talks about longer-term deals.

Director of football Les Ferdinand told Rangers’ website: “Exercising the option to extend the deals of Ryan and Bright is recognition of how well they have done for us over the past three years.

“They have both worked incredibly hard to become important members of Mark Warburton’s squad, and as such they are valuable assets to QPR.

“When you are signing young players the contracts need to be long enough to protect the club while not too long that they can potentially take away their incentive to progress.

“The extra one-year option which we have triggered gives us that ability to do both.

“We will be continuing discussions with Ryan and Bright as we look to extend their deals further.”

Osayi-Samuel, 22, and Manning, 23, joined the R’s in 2017 from Blackpool and Galway United respectively.







