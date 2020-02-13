Ferdinand: Approaches for QPR stars were rejected

Les Ferdinand has confirmed that QPR rejected enquiries for the likes of Ebere Eze and Bright Osayi-Samuel during the recent transfer window.

West London Sport revealed last month that enquiries had been received about the in-form Osayi-Samuel and that an approach from Crystal Palace for Eze had been snubbed.





In an interview for the club website, Ferdinand, manager Mark Warburton and chief executive Lee Hoos answered questions about Rangers’ inactivity in the transfer market.

QPR only added on-loan Tottenham winger Jack Clarke to the squad despite five players leaving.

Hoos reiterated that Financial Fair Play rules had restricted the club’s options, while director of football Ferdinand was asked if there had been interest in players such as Eze, Osayi-Samuel and Ilias Chair.

Ferdinand said: “We had enquiries. To say offers would probably be wrong. We had offers for one. The rest were enquiries.

I think we did well to keep hold of them. We knew we were going to get enquiries because of the way the boys have been playing.

“So it was nice to keep hold of the likes of those young players who we feel have shown a lot of promise and we think will further develop here at QPR.”







