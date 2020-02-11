Boss Warburton upbeat after QPR draw

QPR manager Mark Warburton praised his side after they ended their losing run with a 0-0 draw at Swansea.

It was a rare clean sheet for Rangers, who had chances to take all three points.

Their best opportunity fell to Jordan Hugill, who fired over after being set up by Angel Rangel in the opening few minutes.

Warburton said: “We had chances we didn’t take early on. We should have been two up within 10 minutes.

“We restricted Swansea, who are a very good team, to no shots on target.

“It’s a clean sheet, which is pleasing, but we feel we’ve dropped two points tonight.

“It’s just that clinical edge at the moment. But if we deliver performances of that quality consistently then we’ll be fine. As long as we create chances we’ll be fine.”

Veteran defender Rangel, playing against the club where he spent 11 years, was given a rousing ovation by the home fans when substituted late in the game.

Asked if he brought Rangel off in order for him to get that reception, Warburton said: “No. It was because he had cramp!

“I’d love to say it was man management on my part, but cramp unfortunately was the cause of that.

“He hasn’t played for a few weeks now and, at 37, to get 80 minutes of that quality and intensity speaks volumes for him.”

