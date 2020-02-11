QPR miss chances but end losing run

Swansea 0 QPR 0

QPR ended their losing run and had chances to take all three points.

Jordan Hugill missed their best opportunity, shooting over after being set up by Angel Rangel, who was recalled against his former club.

Rangers, with Geoff Cameron, Ryan Manning and the fit-again Yoann Barbet also back in the side, kept a rare clean sheet and were barely troubled by Swansea.

The visitors had the better of the first half and, as well as Hugill’s chance, they went close when Barbet was just unable to connect after Grant Hall had flicked on Manning’s cross.

Bright Osayi-Samuel had an effort saved by Swans keeper Freddie Woodman and scuffed a shot wide after combining nicely with Ebere Eze.

Osayi-Samuel also served up an excellent second-half cross towards Hugill after some fine work on the wing, but the striker was unable to add the finishing touch.

And Cameron was similarly unable to get to a late cross from Manning.

Rangers have not scored in any of their three matches since the departure of top scorer Nahki Wells.

QPR (4-2-3-1): Kelly; Rangel (Kane 84), Barbet, Hall, Manning; Ball, Cameron; Osayi-Samuel, Pugh, Eze; Hugill.

Subs not used: Lumley, Masterson, Amos, Chair, Clarke, Oteh.

