QPR’s Kakay lined up for another loan move

QPR are looking to arrange another loan move for Osman Kakay.

The right-back, 22, recently returned from a four-month loan at Patrick Thistle.

It was Kakay’s second loan spell in Scotland – he ended the 2016-16 season with Livingston.

Kakay, who has also been on loan at Chesterfield, has made 12 first-team appearances for QPR, with six of them coming in the league.

He is currently behind Todd Kane and Angel Rangel in the pecking order at Rangers, while the likes of Dom Ball could also provide cover at right-back.

The options for Kakay are limited given that the transfer windows in England and Scotland are closed, but clubs elsewhere have been made aware of his availability.

Another QPR youngster, Deshane Dalling, is heading to Ireland.

Dalling has had his contract at Loftus Road extended until 2021 and is expected to complete a loan move to Cork City.







