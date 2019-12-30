QPR duo reject initial offers but look likely to sign new deals

Ryan Manning and Bright Osayi-Samuel have rejected initial contract offers from QPR but look likely to eventually sign new deals.

Negotiations are continuing with both players and it is hoped that terms will be agreed in the coming weeks.

Their existing deals are due to expire next summer, although Rangers have options to extend them by a year, meaning both players are effectively under contract until 2021.

The club are keen to cement their long-term futures at QPR by signing each player up until at least 2022.

Manning, 23, was signed from Galway United five years ago and has made 78 first-team appearances.

Primarily a midfielder, he has impressed since being deployed at left-back.

Talks are ongoing with his representatives amid reports claiming he is wanted by Premier League clubs – the likes of Newcastle, West Ham and Wolves have been linked with him.

Osayi-Samuel, 21, has made 70 appearances since being signed from Blackpool in the summer of 2017, with 18 of them coming this season.

