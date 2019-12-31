On-loan pair could leave QPR in January

Jan Mlakar and Matt Smith could have their loan spells at QPR cut short.

They were signed on season-long loans in the summer but have been unable to make an impact.





Both loan deals could well be terminated, enabling the players to move elsewhere during January’s transfer window and Rangers to explore other options.

Striker Mlakar, 21, has not started a league game since arriving from Brighton.

The deal was done prior to QPR also bringing in forwards Jordan Hugill and Nahki Wells on season-long loans.

Rangers’ priority for the transfer window is to bring in a centre-back, but they would like to buy an up-and-coming striker to act as back-up to Wells and Hugill for the rest of the season with a view to a regular place next term.

A number of possible options have been looked at, including Dundee United’s Scotland international Lawrence Shankland.

Midfielder Smith, 20, is highly regarded at Manchester City, who gave him a new long-term contract before sending him to Loftus Road on loan.

He impressed last season on loan at FC Twente, helping them win the Dutch title, and City are keen for him to pick up more first-team experience.

However, Smith has made just seven league appearances, five of them as a substitute, and has been hampered by injury problems.

Meanwhile, Ryan Manning and Bright Osayi-Samuel have rejected initial contract offers but are expected to eventually sign new deals.







