Mlakar leaving QPR and heading to Italy

Jan Mlakar is expected to spend the rest of the season on loan at Italian second-tier side Trapani.

The striker has failed to make an impact at QPR since arriving from Brighton in the summer.

The two clubs have been planning to scrap the season-long loan once another move has been arranged for Mlakar, who has not started a league game for the R’s.

The same applies to Matt Smith, who has similarly failed to make an impact since a loan move from Manchester City.

QPR reconsidered the plan to terminate Smith’s loan in light of Josh Scowen’s move to Sunderland.

However, by Thursday afternoon it was looking increasingly likely that Smith would go elsewhere.

Meanwhile, QPR defender Toni Leistner is set to join Cologne on loan.







