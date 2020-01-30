QPR defender Leistner set for Cologne move

QPR defender Toni Leistner is set to return to his native Germany and join Cologne on loan for the rest of the season.

Leistner, 29, has been out of favour since soon after Mark Warburton took over as manager in the summer.

Rangers made him available for a transfer in July but no move materialised and he subsequently won his place back in the team.

But with Cologne interested, Conor Masterson having broken into the QPR side and Yoann Barbet close to a return from injury, Leistner is now poised to leave.

He has made 65 Championship appearances since being signed on a free transfer after leaving Union Berlin during the summer of 2018.

Leistner has 18 months remaining on his Rangers contract.







