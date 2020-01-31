QPR could recall Oteh from Bradford loan

QPR look likely to recall Aramide Oteh from his season-long loan at Bradford City.

Rangers’ attacking options have been reduced by the departures of on-loan forwards Nahki Wells and Jan Mlakar.





They are therefore considering bringing Oteh, 21, back to Loftus Road – and by late Friday morning were minded to recall him.

Oteh has made 18 league appearances and scored four goals since joining the Bantams during the summer.

As of Friday morning, QPR were not intending to recall Paul Smyth from a season-long loan at Wycombe.







