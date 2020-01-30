Wells completes move to Bristol City

Bristol City have completed the signing of Nahki Wells.

Burnley this week recalled Wells from his season-long loan at QPR amid interest from City and Nottingham Forest.

The Robins, who visit QPR this Saturday, have paid around £4m for the 29-year-old.

Rangers had been hoping to thrash out a deal with Burnley to sign Wells this month but are restricted by Financial Fair Play rules.

Wells, who has scored 14 goals for the R’s this season, turns 30 in the summer and was in the final year of his Burnley contract.

The Premier League club held an option to extend that contract by 12 months, but that would have involved them committing to his wages for another year and he was not in their first-team plans.

They were therefore keen to cash in, with Wells’ market value having increased because of his goalscoring form this term.







