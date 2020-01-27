Burnley recall Wells as QPR confirm interest in permanent deal

Burnley have recalled Nahki Wells from his loan at QPR, who have confirmed their interest in signing the striker on a permanent basis.

West London Sport previously revealed that Rangers were looking to agree a deal with the Clarets this month but other Championship clubs are also interested.

Financial Fair Play rules continue to restrict Rangers, who are nevertheless speaking to Burnley to see if a deal for Wells can be thrashed out.

QPR chief executive Lee Hoos told the club website: “Burnley have recalled Nahki which is their right.

“I wouldn’t normally make any comments regarding potential transfer targets but in this instance it is important our supporters know we are keen to sign Nahki on a permanent basis.

“Our current valuations on the player are far apart and we cannot agree to a deal which will leave us in breach of FFP.

“We are working hard for a positive conclusion but we must ensure any agreement is financially viable for QPR.”

Wells turns 30 this summer and is in the final year of his Burnley contract.

The Premier League club have an option to extend that contract by 12 months, but that would involve them committing to his wages for another year and he is currently not in their first-team plans.

They are therefore keen to offload him before this week’s transfer deadline and have recalled Wells ahead of a possible sale. Nottingham Forest and Bristol City are among the other clubs interested.







