Bristol City want QPR’s top scorer Wells

Bristol City are interested in signing Nahki Wells from Burnley.

Wells is in his second season on loan at QPR from the Clarets, who have an option to recall him during this month’s transfer window.

They are expected to do so if they receive an attractive offer to sell the striker, who has scored 14 goals this term.

And Bristol City have indicated that they are ready to table a bid in the coming days.

Wells, 29, has told QPR he wants to stay at Loftus Road.

Rangers have long planned to hold talks with Burnley about the possibility of signing him on a permanent deal this month rather than waiting until the summer, when his contract expires.

However, they are restricted by Financial Fair Play rules and a sizeable bid from another club could well put him out of QPR’s reach.

Burnley hold an option to extend Wells’ contract by 12 months, but that would involve them committing to paying his wages for the additional year and he is not in their first-team plans.







