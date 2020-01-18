Warburton insists QPR deserve credit for win despite controversy against Leeds

Mark Warburton insisted QPR deserved credit for their 1-0 win over Leeds despite the controversial nature of their winning goal.

Nahki Wells handled the ball before netting from close range at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, where R’s keeper Liam Kelly saved Patrick Bamford’s second-half penalty.

“We were good in the first half and I thought we deserved the lead at half-time,” Rangers manager Warburton said.

“We could have had a couple more scruffy goals in the first half, so I thought we deserved the half-time lead.

“We got too deep in the second half and invited them on to us. They’re a very good team and we rode our luck a bit.

“But so much credit to the players and the way they stood up to a man. Leeds are a highly talented team.”

Rangers’ season has been marred by defensive lapses and the clean sheet was therefore a major boost – as was the performance of centre-back Conor Masterson on his full league debut.

Warburton said: “So much pleasure was taken by the players from today’s performance because that type of game, defensively, you do have to stand up.

“You have to throw your body in front of the ball and show old-fashioned defending. Sometimes you do have to win ugly.

“Today you saw a QPR team that have won nice games but this time won in ugly fashion. That’s heartening for all of us.”







