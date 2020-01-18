QPR v Leeds United player ratings

Nahki Wells’ controversial goal gave QPR a 1-0 victory at home to Leeds. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.

Liam Kelly: 7

The keeper looked solid throughout and, as well as producing an excellent penalty stop to deny Patrick Bamford, he further justified his recall with a tricky save from Kalvin Phillips in the aftermath.

Todd Kane: 6

Kane never fails to expend bags of energy and, although his surge into the Leeds penalty area set up a late opportunity for Nahki Wells, he found himself running into a dead end too frequently.

Grant Hall: 7

Every team needs its captain to provide a commanding presence at times – and Hall rose to the challenge, winning a high percentage of aerial balls as Rangers successfully repelled bursts of Leeds pressure.

Conor Masterson: 8

Having impressed during the second half at Brentford, the young defender continued where he had left off – looking composed, confident on the ball and unflustered as he slotted in neatly alongside Hall.

Lee Wallace: 7

Having recovered from an early slip, the left-back put in several key tackles and provided a calming influence as Rangers protected their lead, despite a late booking for bringing down Helder Costa.

Luke Amos: 7

The on-loan Spurs midfielder passed the ball confidently, as well as getting involved in more of the nitty-gritty, and also got forward to test Kiko Casilla with a decent effort early in the game.

Geoff Cameron: 6

Although Cameron looked more at home in midfield than central defence, he still gave away the ball too frequently, with one misplaced pass allowing Bamford to attempt an audacious chip from the halfway line.

Bright Osayi-Samuel: 8

Caused problems for Leeds throughout with his pace and diagonal runs, winning the free-kick that led to the goal, while another snaking foray into the box almost resulted in a second goal.

Ilias Chair: 7

Displaying visible eagerness to show for the ball, Chair played an important part in maintaining Rangers’ impetus, so it was surprising to see him make way for Jack Clarke 20 minutes from time.

Ebere Eze: 7

An early run and shot from Eze set the tone as Rangers took the game to their opponents, while his superb delivery to pick out Wells with a second free-kick deserved a much better outcome.

Nahki Wells: 7

In the right place at the right time to score Rangers’ controversial winner, Wells held the ball up well but he also squandered an excellent opportunity to double the lead, snatching at Eze’s free-kick 10 minutes before the break.

Josh Scowen: 6

Replacing Amos for the final 20 minutes, Scowen was lucky to get away with an untidy challenge on Jack Harrison but also contributed in keeping the ball inside Leeds territory during the closing stages.

Jack Clarke: 6

The former Leeds player was handed a 20-minute run-out in place of Chair and, other than winning a corner as Rangers ran the clock down, there were few opportunities for him to shine.







