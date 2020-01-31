Smith’s Charlton move confirmed after QPR exit

Matt Smith’s move to Charlton has been confirmed after his season-long loan at QPR was terminated.

West London Sport revealed that Smith would be leaving Rangers and later revealed he was set to join Charlton on loan for the rest of the season.

QPR have long planned to part with Smith and striker Jan Mlakar this month after the pair struggled for game time following their arrivals from Manchester City and Brighton respectively.





Mlakar has left the club but the decision on Smith was reconsidered in light of Josh Scowen’s move to Sunderland.

On Friday morning it seemed that Smith would stay at Loftus Road after all.

However, City were aware that his first-team prospects would remain slim if he did remain with the R’s – and it was therefore decided that he would leave.







