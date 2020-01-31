On-loan Man City youngster Smith set for Charlton after QPR exit

Matt Smith’s season-long loan at QPR is set to be terminated.

The Wales international is expected to join Charlton on loan for the rest of the season after failing to make an impact in west London.

QPR have long planned to part with Smith and striker Jan Mlakar this month after the pair struggled for game time following their arrivals from Manchester City and Brighton respectively.

Mlakar has left the club but the decision on Smith was reconsidered in light of Josh Scowen’s move to Sunderland.

On Friday morning it seemed that Smith would stay at Loftus Road after all.

However, City were aware that his first-team prospects would remain slim if he did remain with the R’s – and it was therefore decided that he would leave.

A number of clubs in the EFL and abroad have expressed an interest in Smith, who was previously on loan at Dutch side FC Twente.

But by Friday evening it looked likely that his next destination would be Charlton.







