On-loan Man City youngster Smith set for QPR exit

Matt Smith’s season-long loan at QPR is set to be terminated.

Rangers have long planned to part with Smith and striker Jan Mlakar this month after the pair failed to make an impact following their arrivals from Manchester City and Brighton respectively.





Mlakar is leaving but the decision on Smith was reconsidered in light of Josh Scowen’s move to Sunderland.

On Friday morning it seemed that Smith would stay at Loftus Road after all.

But City are aware that his first-team prospects would remain slim if he did remain in west London – and it has therefore been decided that he will leave.







