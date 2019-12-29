QPR v Hull player ratings

Ilias Chair fired QPR ahead but a Joe Lumley error and some diabolical last-minute defending gifted Hull the points. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player in the 2-1 defeat.

Joe Lumley: 5

Far too casual when failing to grasp a routine ball into the box. Spilling Josh Bowler’s cross presented George Honeyman with an equaliser when Rangers were in control and was the latest blunder of an error-strewn season for Lumley. He atoned somewhat by diving to his right to push away a shot from Bowler and was defended by boss Mark Warburton, but he surely now faces the axe in favour of the fit-again Liam Kelly.

Angel Rangel: 7

Had a decent game on his return to the side. Defended well and got forward to good effect too, the highlight of his performance being a burst down the right which led to Nahki Wells going close.

Grant Hall: 6

Solid enough. Did the basics well and was competent on the ball.

Toni Leistner: 6

Also performed fairly well, but Rangers lack a true leader at the back.

Ryan Manning: 7

Kept Bowler largely quiet in a battle with his former team-mate. Contributed at the other end and was involved in the build up to Chair’s goal.

Dominic Ball: 6

Pretty good in the first half. Not so effective in the second. Always combative.

Luke Amos: 6

Seems to be finding his feet at Rangers. Always willing to put a foot in and started a number of attacks, including when he created chances for Chair and Wells. Faded before being taken off though.

Bright Osayi-Samuel: 7

Dangerous on the flank and went close when he cut inside and fired over the bar early in the second half.

Ilias Chair: 8

Fine strike for his goal – a right-footed effort from near the left-hand edge of the penalty area – and was involved in much of Rangers’ best moments. Unlucky to be taken off in the second half.

Ebere Eze: 7

Showed trademark moments of his skill and created a couple of openings, but Hull coped with him well.

Nahki Wells: 6

Worked hard up front. Missed a decent chance and created one for Jordan Hugill.

Matt Smith: 6

Brought on for Amos midway through the second half. Still yet to make any real impact for the R’s.

Jordan Hugill: 5

Sent on for the final 12 minutes and unable to take a chance when it came his way, failing to get to Wells’ low cross.







