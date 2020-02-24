Warburton explains why Wallace has been missing from QPR squad

Mark Warburton says he has left Lee Wallace out of QPR’s matchday squad for the past three matches because Todd Kane can play in both full-back positions.

Ryan Manning recently regained the left-back spot from Wallace, while Kane has been ousted from the side by veteran right-back Angel Rangel.

And Kane’s ability to fill in at left-back if required means he has been given a place on the bench and Wallace has not been included in the 18-man squad for the matches against Swansea, Stoke and Nottingham Forest.

Rangers boss Warburton explained: “Lee Wallace was 19th man. A top, top player was 19th man. We had Todd Kane, who’s also done very well – but he can play left-back and right-back.”

Warburton’s side have steadied the ship after a recent losing run and are now unbeaten in their past three matches.

They are at home to Derby County on Tuesday and Birmingham City this Saturday.

Warburton, who has picked an unchanged side for three games in a row, added: “It’s always about the squad. If the boys who haven’t been playing play on Tuesday or Saturday, no problem at all.”







