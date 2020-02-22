Nottingham Forest v QPR player ratings

QPR battled to a fine point against promotion-chasing Nottingham Forest at the City Ground. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player in the 0-0 draw, which extended Mark Warburton’s side’s unbeaten run to three games.

Liam Kelly: 7

He was sharp coming off his line and dependable on the few occasions he was called into action.

Angel Rangel: 6

A decent display from the experienced defender, who made one vital a second-half stop on the line and showed his nous throughout.

Grant Hall: 7

Solid and reliable in an impressive defensive team performance against a pacy Forest attack full of movement.

Yoann Barbet: 7

He was not always convincing with ball at his feet but was strong and dependable in the face of a stern test from Lewis Grabban, Sammy Ameobi and Joe Lolley.

Ryan Manning: 7

Defended calmly and managed to get forward well on the left when he had the chance.

Dominic Ball: 6

Did an important job protecting the back four but could not get a grip on the midfield in an attacking sense.

Geoff Cameron: 6

Like Ball, he was impressive in his defensive work but was unable to make a difference at the other end.

Ebere Eze: 8

The standout Rangers player, Eze did some vital work in his own half and always looked likely to create something. His languid style and calmness shone in a frantic match that produced very little goalmouth excitement.

Marc Pugh: 6

A tenacious presence and, at times, combined well with Manning on the left and so nearly set up a goal for Jordan Hugill, only to see his low cross blocked following QPR’s best move of the match.

Bright Osayi-Samuel: 7

A frustrating day for Osayi-Samuel who had little opportunity to impress as QPR struggled to retain possession, but he still showed glimpses of his quality when given half a chance. He also helped out defensively, earning praise from his manager for his contribution.

Jordan Hugill: 6

He covered plenty of ground with his selfless running in the lone frontman role. He was limited in his involvement – particularly in the first half but remained a willing runner and held the ball up well enough when he was found.







