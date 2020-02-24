Warburton: QPR are not safe from relegation

Mark Warburton has insisted that QPR are not safe from relegation despite their relatively comfortable position in the table.

They are 15th, unbeaten in their past three league games and have 43 points – nine more than third-from-bottom Wigan.





But Rangers manager Warburton is taking nothing for granted, not least because he almost suffered relegation with Nottingham Forest in 2017.

Forest amassed 51 points that season but only stayed up on goal difference.

Warburton said: “Forest will tell you: we had 51 points and stayed up by two goals.

“Until you get 50-51 points no-one’s safe. You can win 10 in a row, you can lose 10 in a row.

“I keep hearing this (about) safety. No. We’re not safe at all. We’re not safe until we hit 51 points and then we’ll see.

“The sooner we hit it then we want to win every game and see how high we can go.”

Rangers will take another step towards safety if they win at home to Derby County on Tuesday.







