QPR hold Forest to goalless draw

Forest 0 QPR 0

QPR picked up a point at the City Ground, where Nottingham Forest controversially had a goal ruled out.

Joe Worrall looked to have opened the scoring on 12 minutes when he glanced home Joe Lolley’s corner, only for the officials to decide it should be retaken because the ball was not in the quadrant when Lolley struck his delivery.





The incident came during a Forest siege as the hosts dominated the opening stages, going close through Adama Diakhaby, Lewis Grabban and Sammy Ameobi.

But they could not convert that dominance into goals, with the R’s occasionally going close to drawing first blood at times – Ryan Manning tested goalkeeper Brice Samba at close range before Ebere Eze ruffled the side netting with a free-kick.

Forest continued to push for the opener and were denied when both Angel Rangel and Dominic Ball threw themselves in the way of close-range shots during a Forest move.

And they could have stolen it at the end deep into injury time, only for Lolley to glance a header wide of the target in the 93rd minute,.

QPR (4-2-3-1): Kelly; Rangel, Hall, Barbet, Manning; Cameron, Ball; Eze (Amos 88), Pugh (Chair 76), Osayi-Samuel; Hugill.

Subs not used: Lumley, Kane, Masterson, Clarke, Oteh.

